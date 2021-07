Just when we thought he was gone…

According to a report from Bob McKenzie, the Detroit Red Wings have re-signed Evgeny Svechnikov on a two-way deal.

Just two days ago, the news broke that the Red Wings declined to offer Svechnikov a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

