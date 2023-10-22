Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure, will miss time

Broadcaster Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure and is resting comfortably, according to the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings fans everywhere are familiar with the joyful exclamation that longtime radio broadcaster Ken Kal utters whenever a goal is scored. Unfortunately, Kal will be absent for a period of time after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure following yesterday's game in Ottawa.

As announced on the official Red Wings social media account, Kal underwent a medical procedure following yesterday's game and is “resting comfortably”. In his absence, Grand Rapids Griffins radio broadcaster Bob Kaser will be filling in.

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Kal in his recovery

It truly isn't a Red Wings radio broadcast without the soothing presence of Kal's voice, a role he has faithfully held since 1996, alongside former Red Wings player Paul Woods.

Our heartfelt wishes go out to Kal for a swift and complete recovery, and we eagerly anticipate his return to the broadcasting booth!