Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure, will miss time

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure, will miss time as he recovers.

Broadcaster Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure and is resting comfortably, according to the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings fans everywhere are familiar with the joyful exclamation that longtime radio broadcaster Ken Kal utters whenever a goal is scored. Unfortunately, Kal will be absent for a period of time after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure following yesterday's game in Ottawa.

Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure

Ken Kal has undergone a medical procedure

As announced on the official Red Wings social media account, Kal underwent a medical procedure following yesterday's game and is “resting comfortably”. In his absence, Grand Rapids Griffins radio broadcaster Bob Kaser will be filling in.

Ken Kal
Ken Kal undergoes medical procedure,Detroit Red Wings

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Red Wings radio broadcaster Ken Kal has undergone a medical procedure
  2. The team announced that he is resting comfortably following the procedure
  3. Grand Rapids Griffins broadcaster Bob Kaser will be filling in during Kal's absence in the broadcast booth

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Kal in his recovery

It truly isn't a Red Wings radio broadcast without the soothing presence of Kal's voice, a role he has faithfully held since 1996, alongside former Red Wings player Paul Woods.

Our heartfelt wishes go out to Kal for a swift and complete recovery, and we eagerly anticipate his return to the broadcasting booth!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?