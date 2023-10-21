Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde discusses big win over Ottawa Senators

The Detroit Red Wings hit the road on Saturday afternoon, and they made the most of it by easily defeating the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-2. After going down 1-0 early on, the Red Wings quickly tied the game up when Shayne Gostisbehere scored with 1:45 remaining in the first period.

What did Derek Lalonde Say?

Following the game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to Bally Sports Detroit about the big road win over the Senators. Lalonde talked about being able to handle adversity, a very good special teams performance, and the Red Wings five-on-five performance in the third period.

“(Ottawa) is a very good and well-coached team,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s a scary to-be-good team here. I think we have a little bit more work to do, but if they’re going to be a top team in this division and we’re a rival with them, that would be a good spot to be in.”

“I wouldn’t say jumped us, but they were all over us early,” Lalonde said. “I thought we had a good performance from Ville in the first. We weathered that.”

“All in all, a really good road win against a top team,” Lalonde said. “You watch this team, I think they’re going to be towards the top of the standings all year. This was a really good win for us.”

We hear from @detroitredwings head coach Derek Lalonde, who shares his thoughts on his team's performance on the road this afternoon in Ottawa.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/K1upK8Z17l — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 21, 2023

Why it Matters

Don't look now, but our Red Wings are now 4-1 on the season, which at the moment, puts them in first place in the entire Eastern Conference. Though there is a VERY LONG way to go before we can start talking about the Red Wings as a playoff team, this is exactly the type of start that can give a team the confidence they need to get through a tough season.

What's Next for the Red Wings?

The Red Wings will look to extend their winning streak on Sunday evening when they host the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) at Little Caesars Arena. That game will officially begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and it can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit.