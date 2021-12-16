Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin expresses concern regarding 2022 Beijing Olympics

As it stands, NHL players are scheduled to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, which are set to begin in February.

But, with COVID-19 numbers on the rise once again, reports have surfaced that players could be required to quarantine for up to five weeks if they were to test positive for the virus while they are in China.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been part of the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team at three World Championships and on Wednesday, he expressed concern about the possibility of being forced to quarantine in Beijing.

“It would be very unfortunate for anybody to get stuck in quarantine for that long and a serious unknown of when you’d come home,” Larkin said Wednesday. “I think it’s unfortunate for all athletes.”

“I think there’s a lot going on right now,” Larkin said. “We’re dealing with COVID here. We’ve had calls and talks and you guys read the reports on what it could be like in China and that’s unfortunate.”

Nation, do you think the NHL should pull the players out of the Olympics or should that be the decision of each player as an individual?