Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot injured in a loss to Carolina

Double Jeopardy: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot injured in loss to Hurricanes

Unfortunately for the Detroit Red Wings, their seven-game point streak came to an end last night at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes limited them to just 12 shots on goal as part of their 4-2 win at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Additionally, the loss on the scoreboard wasn't the only setback for Detroit, as defenseman Ben Chiarot suffered an injury and did not return.

Chiarot aggravated an upper-body issue he experienced earlier this season

Chiarot, who has enjoyed a bounce-back season after his first year in Detroit last season was marred by struggles, was felled by an upper-body issue that he re-aggravated earlier in the season. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Chiarot is considered “day-to-day”.

Derek Lalonde said Ben Chiarot didn't finish game because of upper-body injury that he re-tweaked, isn't sure of availability for Sunday Wings-TBL game. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 20, 2024

Lalonde also added that the loss of Chiarot “stung”.

“Especially the way we were defending and been playing of late,” Lalonde said. “Benny Chiarot going down in the third, that stung. You go down to five (defensemen) and he's been one of our best defensemen down this stretch. He eats the first minute of every penalty kill and sure enough, that's exactly what it caught up to us.”

Chiarot has recorded 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 44 games played this season along with a +2 rating.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings dropped Friday night's game to the Carolina Hurricanes, registering a season-low 12 shots on goal during their 4-2 loss Defenseman Ben Chiarot was injured in the 3rd period and did not return Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde stated that the loss of Chiarot “stung” and that he's considered day-to-day

Bottom Line: Detroit has to stay healthy

The Red Wings have faced their fair share of injuries this season and had just welcomed defenseman Jake Walman back from an illness last night in Carolina before Chiarot's injury.

Detroit will now return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening. The game time has been rescheduled to 7:00 PM due to the Detroit Lions playing at nearby Ford Field starting at 3:00 PM.