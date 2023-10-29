Detroit Red Wings demote RW Jonatan Berggren

On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings announced their decision to send RW Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Berggren has made appearances in two games for the Red Wings this season, during which he recorded three shots and an average ice time of 9 minutes and 20 seconds. He has also exhibited his prowess in the Griffins' roster, securing three assists in the first two games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Why it Matters

Berggren's presence was felt during the 2022-23 season when he spent the majority of his time with the Red Wings. He emerged as a notable contributor, ranking among the team's leaders with 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 games. Furthermore, he showcased his abilities with the Griffins, tallying seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances before receiving the call-up to join Detroit.

