Detroit Red Wings drop hilarious video to promote 2021-22 schedule

As you may have seen by now, the Detroit Red Wings regular-season schedule has been released and they will open things up at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 14 against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
After the schedule was leaked by the media, the Red Wings dropped a hilarious video to promote their 2021-22 season.
Check it out.
Fire up that group chat, #RedWings hockey is back on October 14!!!
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 22, 2021