Detroit Red Wings F Jonatan Berggren has near-death experience

Jonatan Berggren, a promising young forward for the Detroit Red Wings, recently faced a harrowing near-death experience that almost cut short his budding career. While walking to the arena with two teammates in Gothenburg, Sweden, where they were participating in the World Championships, Berggren narrowly avoided being struck by a tram.

The 22-year-old revealed that he was wearing headphones at the time and didn't notice the tram's rapid approach until the last second when he had to make a desperate leap to safety. The incident left him shaken but grateful to have escaped unharmed, referring to it as his first and hopefully last near-death experience.

“It was close,” Berggren said. “I looked up at the last second and had to jump. First and hopefully last near-death experience for me.”

Teammate Jonathan Pudas confirmed the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the tram driver had no time to stop and a tragic outcome was only averted by a matter of centimeters.

“He was about to be run over,” said teammate Jonathan Pudas. “(The tram driver) never had time to stop.”

Despite the gravity of the incident, Berggren managed to maintain his sense of humor, remarking that he might consider incorporating tram-dodging into his pregame routine after his successful performance in the subsequent game for Team Sweden. With a light-hearted laugh, he expressed relief that the incident hadn't affected his team's overall success.

“We won that match, so all's well that ends well,” he said with a laugh.