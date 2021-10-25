Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond scores 1st career hat trick! [Video]

Throw the hats!

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, their 2020 1st round draft selection who won a spot on the roster for this season, has scored his 1st career hat trick tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, blasting a shot past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury:

So far on the young season, Raymond has tallied four goals along with two assists. This kid is going to be a good one!

