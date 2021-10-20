Detroit Red Wings fans are going to love what Nicklas Lidstrom just said about Moritz Seider [Video]

On Tuesday, during the Detroit Red Wings matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom joined Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond on the Bally Sports Detroit telecast and he made a comment that will excite the fans.

When asked to share his thoughts on Red Wings’ rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, Lidstrom pointed out that Seider is better than he was when he was the same age.

To hear Lidstrom’s full comments about Seider, go to the 3:00 minute mark in the video below.

Detroit Red Wings icon, @NicklasLidstrom joins us LIVE during the second. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XsnJrA78w3 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 20, 2021

