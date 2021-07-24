Detroit Red Wings full 2021 NHL Draft Class

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Draft is wrapping up and assuming Steve Yzerman does not have another trick up his sleeve, the Detroit Red Wings class is set.

In case you missed any of the picks, here is the Red Wings NHL Draft Class of 2021.

Nation, which of these picks is your favorite?

ROUND PICK OVERALL PICK NAME POS COUNTRY H W AMATEUR LEAGUE 1 6 6 Simon Edvinsson D SWE 6′ 4″ 198 SWEDEN 1 15 15 Sebastian Cossa G CAN 6′ 6″ 210 WHL 2 4 36 Shai Buium D USA 6′ 3″ 209 USHL 3 6 70 Carter Mazur LW USA 6′ 0″ 170 USHL 4 18 114 Redmond Savage C USA 5′ 11″ 180 NTDP 5 6 134 Liam Dower Nilsson C SWE 6′ 0″ 172 SWEDEN-JR. 5 27 155 Oscar Plandowski D CAN 6′ 0″ 190 QMJHL 6 6 166 Pasquale Zito LW CAN 6′ 0″ 175 OHL