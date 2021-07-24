Detroit Red Wings full 2021 NHL Draft Class

The 2021 NHL Draft is wrapping up and assuming Steve Yzerman does not have another trick up his sleeve, the Detroit Red Wings class is set.
In case you missed any of the picks, here is the Red Wings NHL Draft Class of 2021.
Nation, which of these picks is your favorite?
|ROUND
|PICK
|OVERALL PICK
|NAME
|POS
|COUNTRY
|H
|W
|AMATEUR LEAGUE
|1
|6
|6
|Simon Edvinsson
|D
|SWE
|6′ 4″
|198
|SWEDEN
|1
|15
|15
|Sebastian Cossa
|G
|CAN
|6′ 6″
|210
|WHL
|2
|4
|36
|Shai Buium
|D
|USA
|6′ 3″
|209
|USHL
|3
|6
|70
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|USA
|6′ 0″
|170
|USHL
|4
|18
|114
|Redmond Savage
|C
|USA
|5′ 11″
|180
|NTDP
|5
|6
|134
|Liam Dower Nilsson
|C
|SWE
|6′ 0″
|172
|SWEDEN-JR.
|5
|27
|155
|Oscar Plandowski
|D
|CAN
|6′ 0″
|190
|QMJHL
|6
|6
|166
|Pasquale Zito
|LW
|CAN
|6′ 0″
|175
|OHL