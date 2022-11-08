Detroit Red Wings get awful news regarding Filip Zadina

During the third period of Sunday’s win over the New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings Filip Zadina was forced to leave the game when he was hit in the right leg with a shot. Following the game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Zadina would miss some time, and that an update would be released in the coming days. Well, Lalonde spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and he had some bad news to report regarding Zadina’s injury.

How long with Filip Zadina be out for the Detroit Red Wings?

While speaking to reporters, Lalonde said that Zadina will be out for 6-8 weeks as something is “broken” in his right leg.

"So obviously not positive," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday, "but it's a little more optimistic than we originally thought."

“Something’s broken. Lower body,” Lalonde said Sunday. “It’s going to be a week-to-week, month-to-month type thing, unfortunately.” Via NHL.com

How has Filip Zadina played so far in 2022-23?

Zadina, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has struggled so far for the Red Wings. In fact, he has yet to score a goal or dish out an assist.

Heading into the season, some believed Zadina would have a breakout-type season with the Red Wings, but that has not been the case.

In more encouraging news, Lalonde did say that he is hoping to get Tyler Bertuzzi back for the Red Wings’ upcoming West Coast trip, which begins this coming Saturday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.