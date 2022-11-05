Filip Zadina suffers injury during Red Wings win over Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a big win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, but they lost a player in the process. During the game, Filip Zadina was hit in the leg by a shot and he was forced to go to the locker room. Following the game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media and he said “it doesn’t look good” and that it will “be a while” before Zadina is back in the lineup. Lalonde, according to the Red Wings, will give more information on Sunday.

Filip Zadina (lower body) is expected to be out for a period of time. More to come tomorrow, per Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 5, 2022

Who will replace Filip Zadina in the Detroit Red Wings lineup?

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Derek Lalonde said that Austin Czarnik will enter the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Rangers.

Featured Videos



Derek Lalonde said "it doesn't look good" for Red Wings F Filip Zadina, who was hit in the leg by a shot in 3-0 victory over Islanders. Will "be a while" before he's able to play again. Austin Czarnik will enter the lineup Sunday for Rangers game. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 5, 2022

In nine games with the Red Wings this season, Zadina has yet to score a goal or pick up an assist.