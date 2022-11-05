Filip Zadina suffers injury during Red Wings win over Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a big win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, but they lost a player in the process. During the game, Filip Zadina was hit in the leg by a shot and he was forced to go to the locker room. Following the game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media and he said “it doesn’t look good” and that it will “be a while” before Zadina is back in the lineup. Lalonde, according to the Red Wings, will give more information on Sunday.
Who will replace Filip Zadina in the Detroit Red Wings lineup?
According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Derek Lalonde said that Austin Czarnik will enter the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Rangers.
In nine games with the Red Wings this season, Zadina has yet to score a goal or pick up an assist.