We are just two days away from the start of the 2023 NHL Draft, and it is going to be very interesting to see what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman decides to do with his flurry of picks in the first two rounds. Kevin Weekes of ESPN has released his final 2023 NHL Mock Draft, and he has the Red Wings selecting RW Matthew Wood out of UCONN with the No. 9 pick and C Otto Stenberg out of Sweden with the No. 17 pick in the opening round.

Detroit Red Wings get offensive in ESPN's final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

Here is what Weekes has to say about the Red Wings' two first-round selections:

9. Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (Hockey East)

DOB: 02/06/05 | Ht: 6-3.5 | Wt: 193 | Shot: R

GP: 35 | G: 11 | A: 23 | P: 34

I was close to going with Axel Sandin Pellikka. But the Wings have Seider and Simon Edvinsson, so, it'd be a bit of redundancy. Instead, I'll go with Wood. He has a big body, he can move and skate, and he's got skill. When I think of their young forwards, and in their prospect pool, he adds a different dimension to them as a bigger-bodied player. GM Steve Yzerman has never been in a rush, and that will be better for Wood's development. He gives them a different look than what they already have with guys like Lucas Raymond.

17. Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr. (Sweden-2)

DOB: 05/29/05 | Ht: 5-11.25 | Wt: 180 | Shot: L

GP: 29 | G: 11 | A: 15 | P: 26

We are all aware that the Red Wings know and draft Swedish players really well. They have probably had their eyes on a player like Stenberg for a while. He's one of those players I think can play at center or at winger. He's another one of those Frolunda players, too. You know that they have likely seen enough of him based on how much they watched their own prospect Edvinsson.

Key Points

Bottom Line: The countdown is on!

The countdown to the 2023 NHL Draft is on, and as a passionate Red Wings fan, the excitement is palpable! With a treasure trove of picks in the first two rounds, GM Steve Yzerman holds the fate of our beloved team in his hands. The latest mock draft from ESPN's Kevin Weekes has us buzzing with anticipation. The addition of Matthew Wood at No. 9 brings a dynamic, big-bodied presence to our young forward group, complementing the likes of the electrifying Lucas Raymond. And let's not forget the Red Wings' knack for scouting and developing Swedish talent – Otto Stenberg at No. 17 is a tantalizing prospect who can slot in at either center or winger. It's an exhilarating time to be a Red Wings fan, and we can't wait to see how these picks pan out and propel us toward a brighter future on the ice. LGRW!