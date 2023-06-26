As the 2023 NHL Draft approaches, discussions are already underway regarding potential free-agent acquisitions for the Detroit Red Wings. According to Michael DeRosa of The Hockey Writers, the Red Wings should set their sights on signing defenseman Matt Dumba.

Matt Dumba predicted to sign with Detroit Red Wings

DeRosa argues that the addition of Dumba would address a significant gap in the Red Wings' defensive lineup, particularly the absence of a top-four right-shot defenseman since the departure of Filip Hronek. With the need for an experienced and reliable defenseman, the Red Wings are poised to emerge as frontrunners in the competition for Dumba's signature. Following the recent Damon Severson sign-and-trade, Dumba stands out as one of the premier right-shot defensemen available in this year's free-agency class. Given the Red Wings' available cap space, DeRosa believes they have the means to secure a deal with the 28-year-old defenseman. Should the Red Wings successfully acquire Dumba, he would seamlessly slot into their second pairing and contribute significantly to their penalty kill unit.

Bottom Line – Strengthening the Defense, One Signing at a Time

In the ever-competitive landscape of the NHL, solidifying the defensive unit is a top priority for teams aiming to contend. The Red Wings understand the significance of a strong blue line and are actively pursuing options in the free agency market. The potential signing of Matt Dumba represents a significant step in the right direction for the Red Wings. By adding an accomplished right-shot defenseman of Dumba's caliber, the team would not only address their immediate needs but also establish a foundation for long-term success. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Red Wings and their endeavors to bolster their defensive corps.