Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman trades Mike Green

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman trades Mike Green

According to the Edmonton Oilers, they have acquired D Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for...
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

McCollum drops 41 on the Pistons, Pistons extend losing streak to six

The Detroit Pistons (19-40) couldn't get it done tonight, losing a close one to the Portland Trail Blazers (26-32)...
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Red Wings Steve Yzerman to make deal with Oilers Ken Holland?

According to a rumor floating around, the Edmonton Oilers are interested in trading for Mike Green of the Detroit...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Edmonton Oilers, they have acquired D Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021.

The Red Wings have also confirmed the move.

Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Green’s cap hit and salary.

Nation, do you like this deal?

