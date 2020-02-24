Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman trades Mike Green

According to the Edmonton Oilers, they have acquired D Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak & a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/4qkN3TYAZA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

The Red Wings have also confirmed the move.

The Detroit #RedWings today acquired center Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Mike Green. pic.twitter.com/xc6izcqoLF — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Green’s cap hit and salary.

Red Wings retain 50 percent of Mike Green’s cap hit and salary. https://t.co/xy8MkzR0IJ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

Nation, do you like this deal?