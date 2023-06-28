Merch
Senators GM Pierre Dorion gives update on Alex DeBrincat trade possibility

By W.G. Brady
Depending on who you ask, it seems like just a matter of time before the Ottawa Senators trade F Alex DeBrincat. But according to a report from Ian Mendes of The Athletic, a trade for DeBrincat is not close.

Alex DeBrincat Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators

Ian Mendes is reporting that he just spoke to Senators GM Pierre Dorion at the NHL Draft and “he says right now they are not close to a DeBrincat trade. They have not granted DeBrincat camp the chance to talk contract with another team yet.”

Will DeBrincat get traded to the Red Wings?

According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation, a handshake deal is in place for the Senators to trade DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings, but a couple of criteria would have to be met for the trade to go down. Click here to read more about that.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

Alex DeBrincat, a talented player hailing from Farmington Hills, has emerged as a highly sought-after asset in the trade market. With numerous rumors linking DeBrincat to the Red Wings, it appears to be a move that aligns with Steve Yzerman's vision, especially considering DeBrincat's promising future ahead.

