Detroit Red Wings one year roster turnover is staggering

The Detroit Red Wings one year roster turnover shows a stark contrast between then and now.

We've reached the much-anticipated home opener at Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Red Wings as they face their southern rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning. A quick glance at tonight's Red Wings roster reveals a striking contrast from the lineup they fielded one year ago during the previous season's home opener.

Red Wings made multiple additions and subtractions this past summer

General manager Steve Yzerman has continued his efforts to reshape the Red Wings roster. Remarkably, the only player who remains in the active lineup from his arrival in April 2019 is the team's captain, Dylan Larkin. This marks one of the most astonishing differences between then and now.

Take a quick look at the new additions to the lineup for the 2023-24 home opener, in contrast to last season.

New to the Red Wings

Forwards:

F J.T. Compher

F Alex DeBrincat

F Christian Fischer

F Klim Kostin

F Daniel Sprong

D Shayne Gostisbehere

D Justin Holl

D Jeff Petry

G James Reimer

Additionally, Jake Walman is skating in his first Red Wings home opener tonight, as he was on the team at this time last season but wasn't available due to his continued rehabilitation from offseason surgery.

No longer with the Red Wings

F Tyler Bertuzzi

F Adam Erne

D Robert Hagg

D Filip Hronek

F Dominik Kubalik

D Gustav Lindstrom

G Alex Nedeljkovic

F Oskar Sundqvist

F Jakub Vrana

Furthermore, forward Elmer Soderblom, who scored the opening goal of the season in last year's opener, is still with the organization but is currently playing with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Steve Yzerman has been among the most active general managers in the entire NHL since his comeback to the Red Wings in April 2019.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in tonight's home opener at Little Caesars Arena General Manager Steve Yzerman has been highly active in reshaping the roster since his return in 2019, with just one player remaining in the current lineup from the time of his arrival. Several players making their debut with the team tonight, and, conversely, several who were part of the team at this time last year have moved on to play elsewhere.

Bottom Line: Let's get it started!

Fans are optimistic that the new players brought in by Steve Yzerman can make significant contributions to the team's efforts to secure their first playoff berth since 2016.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM EST, and you can catch the local television broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit, while radio coverage is available on 97.1 The Ticket.