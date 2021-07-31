Detroit Red Wings re-sign LW Tyler Bertuzzi

He’s coming back!

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed LW Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Bertuzzi, 26, was limited to nine games with the Red Wings in 2020-21 due to injury but logged seven points (5-2-7) and four penalty minutes. Bertuzzi was coming off a career season with the Red Wings in 2019-20, setting career highs in assists (27), points (48) and penalty minutes (40) while posting his second-straight 21-goal campaign, which led the team, and finishing as one of two players to skate in all 71 games (along with Dylan Larkin). The 6-foot-1, 199-pound winger has appeared in 208 games with the Red Wings since making his NHL debut during the 2016-17 campaign, totaling 126 points (54-72-126) and 119 penalty minutes. Originally a second round pick (58th overall) of the Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Bertuzzi was also Detroit’s representative at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

