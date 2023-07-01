Detroit Red Wings reportedly to sign Coyotes assistant captain Christian Fischer

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly on the verge of signing Arizona Coyotes assistant captain Christian Fischer, according to multiple reports from reputable NHL sources. Should he sign, it would be the latest in what has been an extremely active day for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Who is Christian Fischer?

Fischer has spent his entire NHL career with the Coyotes after they drafted him 32nd overall in the 2015 Draft. A Chicago native, he's played in 398 career games and scored 11 points (56G, 55A) with 97 PIM and a -60 plus-minus rating. Last season, he was one of Arizona's assistant captains.

He is said to be on the verge of signing in Detroit

The news of Fischer's reportedly being on the verge of landing with the Red Wings was first reported by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, who also noted that Detroit was in discussions with veteran defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

The news was later corroborated by NHL Network correspondent Craig Morgan.

Key Points

The Red Wings have already made multiple signings today

Christian Fischer is a veteran of nearly 400 games and was Arizona's assistant captain

He is reportedly on the verge of signing in Detroit

Bottom Line

Fischer will likely slate into Detroit's bottom six of forward pairings.

Regardless, next season's Red Wings team will be looking considerably different than last season. Will the multiple moves made by Yzerman be enough to propel them into the playoffs for the first time in seven years?