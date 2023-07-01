Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings Right Winger J.T. Compher

The Detroit Red Wings moments ago announced that they have signed right winger J.T. Compher to a five-year contract with a 5.1 million dollar AAV. Compher recently played for the Colorado Avalanche.

J.T. Compher By the Numbers

82 Games Played

17 Goals

35 Assists

52 Points

+8 +/-

14 Power-Play Points

J.T. Compher Scouting Report

Has put in a lot of work physically and mentally to improve his play. He skates well, is a solid checker and can generate offense, but has to resist the temptation to play it safe or focus too much on the defensive aspects of his game. At his best, he is very competitive and a ferocious forechecker who can make things happen. Long Range Potential: Hard-working, versatile forward. – Sports Forecasters

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings got some scoring with the addition of Compher, as he in his career has 194 points over seven seasons, coming on 88 goals and 106 assists. He plays right wing but can also play center, so the Red Wings got some versatility with Compher and can move him around in the lineup.