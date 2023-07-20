The Detroit Red Wings made an official announcement regarding jersey number changes for 18 players. Notable shifts include Simon Edvinsson switching from #3 to #77, Jonatan Berggren moving from #52 to #48, and Jared McIsaac donning #15 after previously wearing #41. Carter Mazur changes from #43 to #32, and Wyatt Newpower takes on #62 from #47. Other new signings also received their assigned numbers, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming season. Notably, free agent Daniel Sprong chose #88, and trade acquisition Alex DeBrincat will wear #93.

Detroit Red Wings reveal jersey numbers for new additions

Here are the jersey numbers the Red Wings revealed on Wednesday night.

New jersey numbers just dropped.



Let's ride. 🚗😏 pic.twitter.com/GcMceAGMo4 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 20, 2023

3 Justin Holl

15 Jared McIsaac

24 Klim Kostin

31 John Lethemon

32 Carter Mazur

34 Alex Lyon

36 Christian Fischer

37 J.T. Compher

39 Tim Gettinger

41 Shayne Gostisbehere

42 Nolan Stevens

47 James Reimer

48 Jonatan Berggren

52 Brogan Rafferty

62 Wyatt Newpower

77 Simon Edvinsson

88 Daniel Sprong

93 Alex DeBrincat

Key Points

Detroit Red Wings reveal jersey number changes for 18 players, creating excitement among fans.

Simon Edvinsson changes from #3 to #77, Jonatan Berggren switches from #52 to #48.

Jared McIsaac dons #15, Carter Mazur changes from #43 to #32, and Wyatt Newpower takes on #62.

Free agent Daniel Sprong chooses #88, and Alex DeBrincat will wear #93 after his #12 was retired.

Other new signings receive their assigned numbers, marking a fresh start for the team.

Bottom Line: Changes and Anticipation in Detroit

As the Detroit Red Wings reveal the updated jersey numbers for their players, the excitement among fans continues to build. Each number change signifies a fresh chapter for the players and the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. For some players, like Simon Edvinsson and Jonatan Berggren, the new numbers represent a step forward in their careers. For others, it marks a new beginning with the Red Wings organization. These changes add an extra layer of anticipation as the team gears up to take the ice once again.