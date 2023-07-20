Merch
Detroit Red Wings reveal jersey numbers for new additions

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings made an official announcement regarding jersey number changes for 18 players. Notable shifts include Simon Edvinsson switching from #3 to #77, Jonatan Berggren moving from #52 to #48, and Jared McIsaac donning #15 after previously wearing #41. Carter Mazur changes from #43 to #32, and Wyatt Newpower takes on #62 from #47. Other new signings also received their assigned numbers, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming season. Notably, free agent Daniel Sprong chose #88, and trade acquisition Alex DeBrincat will wear #93.

Detroit Red Wings Michael Rasmussen Grand Rapids Griffins

Here are the jersey numbers the Red Wings revealed on Wednesday night.

  • 3 Justin Holl
  • 15 Jared McIsaac
  • 24 Klim Kostin
  • 31 John Lethemon
  • 32 Carter Mazur
  • 34 Alex Lyon
  • 36 Christian Fischer
  • 37 J.T. Compher
  • 39 Tim Gettinger
  • 41 Shayne Gostisbehere
  • 42 Nolan Stevens
  • 47 James Reimer
  • 48 Jonatan Berggren
  • 52 Brogan Rafferty
  • 62 Wyatt Newpower
  • 77 Simon Edvinsson
  • 88 Daniel Sprong
  • 93 Alex DeBrincat
Key Points

  • Detroit Red Wings reveal jersey number changes for 18 players, creating excitement among fans.
  • Simon Edvinsson changes from #3 to #77, Jonatan Berggren switches from #52 to #48.
  • Jared McIsaac dons #15, Carter Mazur changes from #43 to #32, and Wyatt Newpower takes on #62.
  • Free agent Daniel Sprong chooses #88, and Alex DeBrincat will wear #93 after his #12 was retired.
  • Other new signings receive their assigned numbers, marking a fresh start for the team.

Bottom Line: Changes and Anticipation in Detroit

As the Detroit Red Wings reveal the updated jersey numbers for their players, the excitement among fans continues to build. Each number change signifies a fresh chapter for the players and the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. For some players, like Simon Edvinsson and Jonatan Berggren, the new numbers represent a step forward in their careers. For others, it marks a new beginning with the Red Wings organization. These changes add an extra layer of anticipation as the team gears up to take the ice once again.

