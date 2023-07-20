Inside the Article:
The Detroit Red Wings made an official announcement regarding jersey number changes for 18 players. Notable shifts include Simon Edvinsson switching from #3 to #77, Jonatan Berggren moving from #52 to #48, and Jared McIsaac donning #15 after previously wearing #41. Carter Mazur changes from #43 to #32, and Wyatt Newpower takes on #62 from #47. Other new signings also received their assigned numbers, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming season. Notably, free agent Daniel Sprong chose #88, and trade acquisition Alex DeBrincat will wear #93.
Detroit Red Wings reveal jersey numbers for new additions
Here are the jersey numbers the Red Wings revealed on Wednesday night.
- 3 Justin Holl
- 15 Jared McIsaac
- 24 Klim Kostin
- 31 John Lethemon
- 32 Carter Mazur
- 34 Alex Lyon
- 36 Christian Fischer
- 37 J.T. Compher
- 39 Tim Gettinger
- 41 Shayne Gostisbehere
- 42 Nolan Stevens
- 47 James Reimer
- 48 Jonatan Berggren
- 52 Brogan Rafferty
- 62 Wyatt Newpower
- 77 Simon Edvinsson
- 88 Daniel Sprong
- 93 Alex DeBrincat
Bottom Line: Changes and Anticipation in Detroit
As the Detroit Red Wings reveal the updated jersey numbers for their players, the excitement among fans continues to build. Each number change signifies a fresh chapter for the players and the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. For some players, like Simon Edvinsson and Jonatan Berggren, the new numbers represent a step forward in their careers. For others, it marks a new beginning with the Red Wings organization. These changes add an extra layer of anticipation as the team gears up to take the ice once again.