Detroit Red Wings reward Alex Lyon with more playing time

The Detroit Red Wings reward Alex Lyon with additional time in net thanks to his strong performances.

As the Detroit Red Wings gear up to clash with the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena, goaltender Alex Lyon is set to take the reins in the net for the home team. Regular starter Ville Husso has struggled to maintain consistent goaltending, allowing six goals in last night's wild 6-5 OT loss to the San Jose Sharks. Lyon, showcasing impressive performances in his starts, has notably climbed the team's goaltending hierarchy, earning increased playing time.

Red Wings reward Alex Lyon with another start

Lyon joined Detroit for his inaugural season, signing a two-year contract in the offseason following his free agency. Despite a delayed start to his appearances in the initial weeks of the season, he has displayed remarkable strength in the games he's played, boasting an impressive 4-1-0 record and an outstanding 1.67 goals against average.

“It’s like a little egg on a windowsill; it can go one way or the other at any time,” Lyon said. “You’re just trying to maintain that balance in your life and in your game. I’m very appreciative of the guys. They’ve battled really hard for me. It makes a huge difference.”

“It’s how I’ve staked my real estate in hockey,” Lyon said. “Being patient and earning trust from coaches is a difficult thing. It’s gone well here so far, but I’ve been in situations where it didn’t go as well and that’s tough.”

Lyon didn't get much work during the 2020-21 season, a shortened year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and spent it mostly on the Philadelphia Flyers taxi squad of reserve players, something he acknowledged was difficult.

“That really impacted my career negatively,” Lyon said. “I felt like I was on track to move into the NHL. I felt like I was becoming good enough. That was very difficult emotionally and obviously career-wise. It derailed me quite a bit. It’s taken me a long time to fight back to this point. I think it was a good learning lesson. It teaches you that you have to continue to fight.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings reward Alex Lyon with the start tomorrow against the visiting Senators, further solidifying his position in the team's goaltending hierarchy through consistently strong performances combined with the poor play of Ville Husso. Reflecting on his journey, Lyon recognizes the value of patience in his career. Previous experiences have served as invaluable lessons, shaping his approach to the game.

Bottom Line: Lyon deserves more time in net

The Red Wings have been lacking the crucial goaltending consistency required, especially from Ville Husso, to break their postseason drought. Lyon, however, has stepped up admirably, showcasing the caliber of play that led the Florida Panthers to start him in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Seeking his 5th win of the season, Lyon's proven performance will be on display tomorrow night at home, starting at 7:00 PM. Catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage, or tune in to 97.1 The Ticket for radio commentary