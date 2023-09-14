Detroit Red Wings Set to Begin 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

The Detroit Red Wings‘ highly anticipated season looms ever closer, casting a hopeful spotlight on Hockeytown as training camp prepares to kick off next Thursday. The Motor City faithful can mark their calendars for September 26th when the Red Wings clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first preseason showdown. The true curtain-raiser, however, arrives on October 12th as they embark on a road battle against the New Jersey Devils, ushering in a new era of Red Wings hockey. The fervor will reach a fever pitch two days later, on October 14th, when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena for the grand home opener.

Before the main event, though, the hockey world's attention turns to the Traverse City Prospect Tournament, an annual spectacle that spotlights the NHL's rising stars. As the curtain rises on this year's edition, the Red Wings, alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Columbus Blue Jackets, are set to dazzle fans with a tantalizing display of talent, providing a thrilling glimpse into the future of hockey in the Motor City.

Detroit Red Wings Traverse City Prospect Tournament Schedule

Thursday 9/14: Dallas vs. Detroit @ 6:30 PM

Saturday 9/16:Columbus vs. Detroit @ 3:30 PM

Sunday 9/17: Toronto vs. Detroit @ 2:00 PM

Detroit Red Wings Tournament Roster

Forwards:

28 – Riley Sawchuk – Center

29 – Nate Danielson – Center

32 – Carter Mazur – Left Wing

56 – Matyas Melovsky – Center

58 – Dean Loukus – Right Wings

63 – Alexandre Doucet – Right Wing

64 – Emmitt Finnie – Center

74 – Cross Hanas – Right Wing

78 – Amadeus Lombardi – Center

82 – Israel Mianscum – Left Wing

83 – Nic Sima – Right Wing

85 – Elmer Soderblom – Left Wing

86 – Jake Uberti – Center

92 – Marcos Kasper – Center

The Detroit Red Wings' future looks exceptionally promising with a talented crop of prospects ready to take center stage. Among them are some individuals who've already tasted NHL action and others poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise.

One of the prospects generating considerable buzz is Nate Danielson, the Red Wings' ninth-overall pick in this year's draft. His potential has fans eagerly awaiting his performance in the upcoming Traverse City Prospect Tournament. However, the real excitement lies with two rising stars set to don the iconic winged wheel sweater: Carter Mazur and Amadeus Lombardi.

Carter Mazur showcased his skills in 40 games for the University of Denver, amassing an impressive 37 points, with 22 goals and 15 assists. He then made a brief but impactful appearance with the Red Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, tallying six points in six games, including three goals and three assists.

Amadeus Lombardi, on the other hand, made waves while playing for the Flint Firebirds, notching a remarkable 102 points in just 67 games, highlighted by 45 goals and 57 assists. His talent didn't go unnoticed, as he swiftly made his presence felt in the AHL with the Griffins, contributing one point through an assist in just two games.

As the Traverse City Prospect Tournament unfolds, these promising prospects will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities and leave a lasting impression on the Detroit Red Wings faithful.

Defenseman:

26 – Andrew Gibson

38 – Antti Tuomisto

54 – William Wallinder

61 – Connor Punnett

70 – Finn Harding

79 – Jackson DeSouza

95 – Tnias Mathurin

The defenseman lineup for this upcoming tournament promises to be interesting to watch, headlined by the presence of William Wallinder, a standout among the Detroit Red Wings' top prospects. However, all eyes will be on Andrew Gibson, the 42nd overall pick in the recent draft. Gibson's standout performance in the Ontario Hockey League last season with the Soo Greyhounds, where he logged 45 games and contributed 21 points (comprising seven goals and 14 assists), has made him a player of considerable intrigue. Despite finishing the season with a -4 rating, Gibson's potential is undeniable.

Beyond these notable names, several other prospects will be vying for their chance to shine and secure a spot with either the Grand Rapids Griffins or the Red Wings' ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. The tournament provides a critical platform for these aspiring defensemen to make their mark and advance their hockey careers.

Goaltenders:

33 – Sebastian Cossa

60 – Jan Bednar

68 – Lukas Matecha

The anticipation surrounding Sebastian Cossa donning the iconic Red Wings sweater has ignited excitement among fans. However, the reality of his immediate arrival in Detroit might be a bit deferred, barring any substantial injuries during the upcoming season. Cossa's previous season with the Toledo Walleye showcased his prowess, having participated in 46 games and tallying an impressive 26-16-1 record, accompanied by a commendable 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

During the Walleye's playoff run, Cossa continued to shine, amassing a 5-2-0 record, with a stellar 2.32 GAA and a .917 save percentage. However, his transition to the AHL with the Griffins proved to be a challenging adjustment, with Cossa appearing in just three games and facing difficulties, culminating in a 5.57 GAA and a .783 save percentage.

As the spotlight shifts to the goaltending roster, it's worth keeping an eye on two other netminders. Lukas Matecha, a free-agent invitee, brings an element of intrigue, while Jan Bednar, drafted by the Red Wings in 2020 as the 107th overall pick, offers promise and potential depth to the organization's goaltending corps. Their performances in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament will undoubtedly be closely monitored as they aim to make their mark in the Red Wings' system.

Detroit Red Wings training camp starts a week from today. Detroit Red Wings are participating in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City. Four teams will play in the tournament: Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Dallas Stars.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Red Wings 2023 season is expected to be exciting

The year 2023 holds immense promise for the Detroit Red Wings, with a palpable buzz building around the prospects set to shine in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. Moreover, the anticipation is mounting as the hockey season gears up to kick off in just one week's time. For the faithful fans of Hockeytown, there's a renewed sense of hope as the Red Wings aim to break their playoff drought, which has persisted since the 2015-16 season.

This surge of optimism is primarily attributable to the astute moves made during the offseason. The Red Wings' front office orchestrated a series of significant acquisitions, bolstering the roster with an array of talent. Notable names like Forward Alex DeBrincat, JT Compher, Daniel Sprong, Christian Fischer, Klim Kostin, Defenseman Jeff Petry, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, and Goalie James Reimer now don the winged wheel, injecting a fresh wave of excitement into the team.

With this strengthened roster and a renewed sense of purpose, the Red Wings are poised to compete at a higher level in the Eastern Conference, with their sights firmly set on a return to the Stanley Cup playoffs in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The stage is set for a thrilling journey ahead, and the Detroit faithful can't help but feel that their beloved team is on the cusp of something special.