According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed F Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout.

Ryan, who was originally selected by Anaheim with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, spent the 2020-21 season with the Red Wings.

In 33 games with the Red Wings this past season, Ryan had seven goals and seven assists.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed forward Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout.