Detroit Red Wings sign LW Dominik Kubalik to multi-year deal

The 2022 NHL free agency period opened at noon and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has been making moves.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed LW Dominik Kubalik to a 2-year contract.

Dominik Kubalik, who is about to turn 27, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

In three seasons in the NHL, all with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kubalik has scored 62 goals and dished out 54 assists in 202 career games.

During the 2021-22 season, he had 15 goals and 17 assists in 78 games with the Blackhawks.

Just prior to the start of the 2022 NHL Draft, Yzerman had the following to say about the upcoming free agency period.

“We want to try to use it wisely,” he said earlier today regarding the team’s cap space. “Because it can disappear in a hurry.”

“If there’s a player that we feel can make a very significant impact, we’re not afraid to do that in free agency,” he said. “Some of the things we weigh are, how much does that player help us today, tomorrow and three, four years down the road? What’s the cost of acquiring that player? And does the cost of acquiring that player make sense for where we hope to be in three or four years? Or are we just spending a whole lot of money and not going to be much different in three or four years, whether that player is here or helps get us there, and is there a more efficient way to get there at the end of the day?

“So we weigh it all out, and that’s for short-term contracts and long-term contracts.”

