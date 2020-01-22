28.1 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman just got himself another trade chip

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Red Wings News

Arnold Powell

With the NHL trade deadline just one month away, you can bet Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is making sure his phones are charged and ready to go.

Yzerman surely will be looking to sell off some pieces for draft picks but that may be more difficult than originally expected as many of the Red Wings trade chips have played poorly this season.

Well, according to a report from Pierre McGuire, Yzerman may have himself another trade chip as defenseman Trevor Daley has informed the Red Wings GM that he would like to move on to a Cup contender after his contract ends following this season.

Daley, who is 36, has zero goals and two assists in 25 games this season.

Honestly, it is doubtful that Yzerman would be able to get much at all for Daley, but he is a veteran who could provide some depth for a contender.

 

