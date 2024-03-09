Search

Latest News:

Derek Lalonde blasts lack of ‘energy’ by Detroit Red Wings after embarrassing loss

0
Derek Lalonde blasts the lack of 'energy' after the Detroit Red Wings suffer an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday night.

Red Wings fans split over GM Steve Yzerman’s actions at 2024 Trade Deadline

0
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is facing some scrutiny and some love for his actions at the 2024 Trade Deadline, which was earlier this afternoon.

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

0
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Paul Tyler

Detroit Red Wings suffer ‘alarming’ 1st period in disastrous effort vs. Arizona

Red Wings News Reports

The Detroit Red Wings suffer perhaps their most ‘alarming’ setback in recent memory on Friday night.

In a game where they were anticipated to secure a straightforward victory on paper, the Detroit Red Wings faltered against the struggling Arizona Coyotes, suffering a humbling 4-0 defeat. This setback marked their fourth consecutive regulation loss, and helped to demonstrate how much the team misses captain Dylan Larkin, who is unavailable due to injury.

Detroit Red Wings suffer

The Detroit Red Wings fell behind early and often

The game began in a manner that might suggest it was the Detroit team, rather than the Arizona Coyotes, who had only won two of their last 10 games. Jack McBain struck early, scoring the opening goal less than three minutes into regulation. Alex Kerfoot added to the lead with a goal of his own, followed by Logan Cooley capitalizing on a power play opportunity to further extend the Coyotes’ advantage.

Detroit remained unable to find the scoresheet throughout the game, resulting in what can only be described as a deeply humiliating setback against a team virtually assured to miss the postseason.

Detroit’s poor start was nothing short of ‘alarming’.

Head coach Derek Lalonde did not mince words when he described the opening 20 minutes as “alarming,” emphasizing his disappointment with his team’s performance, particularly in light of Dylan Larkin‘s absence.

“We haven’t handled Dylan being out well this year but as a group, everyone has to do a little bit more,” Lalonde said. “It’s just disappointing, the start. Hopefully we can build off that second period, but that start in the first was alarming.”

“We have to try to focus on the two or less (goals allowed) that we’ve talked about for a number of months now,” forward Andrew Copp said. “Focus on the team defense, penalty kill needs to get better.

“That was my fault today on the seem (Coyotes power-play goal from Logan Cooley), can’t have that and especially down 2-0. But it’s just a commitment to good team defense, and especially with 71 (Larkin) we’re not as high octane offensively.

“We have plenty of capable players who can put the puck in the net, but we have to commit to the defense.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings suffer a humiliating setback on Friday night, losing 4-0 to the lowly Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena
  2. The Red Wings fell behind by a 3-0 score early in the 1st period and failed to score a goal
  3. Detroit’s start was ‘alarming’ in their words in their postgame comments
Detroit Red Wings frustrated Players the Detroit Red Wings could acquire Detroit Red Wings to play outdoor game Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

Bottom Line: The Red Wings must dig deep and rebound

The Red Wings maintain their position in a Wild Card playoff berth. However, they squandered a crucial opportunity to widen the gap between themselves and the New York Islanders, as well as the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the tightly contested Eastern Conference standings against a lowly team like the Arizona Coyotes.

The challenges for the Red Wings will only intensify as they face the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, at T-Mobile Arena, famously nicknamed “The Fortress,” on Saturday night.

Latest

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde blasts lack of ‘energy’ by Detroit Red Wings after embarrassing loss

0
Derek Lalonde blasts the lack of 'energy' after the Detroit Red Wings suffer an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday night.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Red Wings fans split over GM Steve Yzerman’s actions at 2024 Trade Deadline

0
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is facing some scrutiny and some love for his actions at the 2024 Trade Deadline, which was earlier this afternoon.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

0
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots Finalized

0
Following today's news, the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots are now official.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots Finalized

0
Following today's news, the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots are now official.
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown contract extension with Detroit Lions could be more than expected

0
According to the buzz coming out of the Scouting Combine, Amon-Ra St. Brown could get even more than expected in his next contract with the Detroit Lions!
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Cracks Up Over NFL Combine Twitter Tangle

0
Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara's "speedy" response to an NFL Scouting Combine mix-up is winning the internet.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign TE Shane Zylstra

0
The Detroit Lions are bringing back Shane Zylstra to add depth to their tight end room.
U of M

Watch: Michigan RB Blake Corum Runs 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

0
WATCH: Blake Corum Runs 40-yard dash at Scouting Combine despite saying he would be skipping the event.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Derek Lalonde blasts lack of ‘energy’ by Detroit Red Wings after embarrassing loss

Paul Tyler -
Derek Lalonde blasts the lack of 'energy' after the Detroit Red Wings suffer an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday night.
Read more

Red Wings fans split over GM Steve Yzerman’s actions at 2024 Trade Deadline

Paul Tyler -
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is facing some scrutiny and some love for his actions at the 2024 Trade Deadline, which was earlier this afternoon.
Read more

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

W.G. Brady -
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!