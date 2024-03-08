Search

Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.

Following today's news, the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots are now official.

Following the passing of the trade deadline, Steve Yzerman admitted something some fans really did not want to hear.
Paul Tyler

Red Wings fans split over GM Steve Yzerman’s actions at 2024 Trade Deadline

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is facing some scrutiny for his actions at the 2024 Trade Deadline, which was earlier this afternoon.

The 2024 Trade Deadline has drawn close, marking the end of strategic maneuvers across the league. Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made one trade, trading Klim Kostin to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for minor league defenseman Radim Simek. This transaction drew varied reactions from fans, some of whom had hoped for more significant acquisitions to bolster the team’s defensive lineup or compensate for the absence of the injured Dylan Larkin. Yzerman, however, emphasized a reluctance to expend valuable draft assets on short-term fixes.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made no key acquisitions

Despite being heavily involved in trade rumors, Russian forward Pavel Buchnevich remains with the St. Louis Blues following the Deadline, despite speculation that he could have been a target for Detroit. Additionally, Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton remained in place with his current team.

Another intriguing possibility for Yzerman could have been acquiring veteran forward Tyler Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom Yzerman shares history from their days together at the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, Johnson also remains with the Blackhawks post-Trade Deadline.

Did Yzerman do the right thing?

In his recent media statements, Yzerman emphasized his discomfort with sacrificing valuable draft assets for what would essentially be a short-term rental player. He expressed confidence not only in the current roster’s depth but also in the young talent within the Grand Rapids Griffins, the team’s AHL affiliate.

On one hand, Yzerman demonstrated prudence by refraining from depleting the valuable stockpile of draft assets he’s diligently accumulated for short-term gain. However, critics argue that the Red Wings find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle within the tightly-packed Atlantic Division. With Larkin sidelined, their prospects for success are significantly compromised, prompting suggestions that acquiring a forward to mitigate his absence would have been the appropriate course of action.

There were more than a few fans who reacted negatively on social media:

However, there were also fans who believe that the beloved former Red Wings captain did the right thing.

The correctness of Steve Yzerman’s actions will be determined in the coming weeks as the regular season schedule approaches its conclusion. However, there’s a silver lining for Red Wings fans to consider: the presence of future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who remains with the team. Additionally, it’s worth noting that if the postseason were to begin today, the Red Wings would qualify—a stark contrast to previous seasons when they were far from the playoff picture.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The 2024 Trade Deadline is in the books, and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman did not make any major acquisitions
  2. Forward Klim Kostin was sent to San Jose in exchange for a minor-league defenseman, but no additional transactions were made
  3. Steve Yzerman’s actions at the Deadline have drawn scrutiny from fans, with some agreeing with his cautious approach and others disappointed that more wasn’t done

Bottom Line: The Red Wings are in crunch time

The Red Wings are facing a critical situation in the standings, especially with the surging New York Islanders having clinched five consecutive victories, trailing Detroit by a mere two points. Tonight presents an opportunity for the Red Wings to enhance their standing as they take on the Arizona Coyotes, a team that relinquished several assets ahead of today’s Trade Deadline and currently resides far from playoff contention.

The game is set to commence shortly after 9:00 PM, with television coverage available on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage provided by 97.1 The Ticket.

Paul Tyler

