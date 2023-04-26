Detroit Red Wings to play two games overseas in 2023-24

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the NHL has announced that the Detroit Red Wings will be playing two games overseas during the 2023-24 season, as part of the Global Series games in Stockholm, Sweden. The Red Wings will face the Ottawa Senators on November 16th and the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 17th. This will be the second time the Wings have played in Sweden, the first being in 2009 when they split two games with the St. Louis Blues.

Key Points

The Detroit Red Wings will play two games in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the Global Series games in November 2023.

The games will feature four NHL teams playing regular-season games in one European city, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will play outside of North America for the first time.

This will be the second time the Red Wings have played in Sweden, the first being in 2009 when they split two games with the St. Louis Blues.

Why it Matters for Detroit Red Wings

The event will feature four NHL teams playing regular-season games in one European city, with the Maple Leafs playing NHL regular-season games outside of North America for the first time. All four teams have Swedish players on their rosters, which is expected to increase interest in the Swedish market.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – Red Wings flying high in Sweden

The Detroit Red Wings joining the Global Series in Sweden is a great opportunity for the team to showcase their franchise on an international stage. The event is expected to be a major draw for Swedish hockey fans, and it will be exciting to see how the Red Wings perform in their games against Ottawa and Toronto. The Red Wings have multiple players from Sweden on their team, including Lucas Raymond, so this will be a lot of fun for them to go home.