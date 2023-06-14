We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2023 NHL Draft, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction the Detroit Red Wings decide to go. As it stands, the Red Wings hold the No. 9 and No. 17 overall picks in the opening round, but that could change if Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman feels the need to make a trade.

Detroit Red Wings trade up, land stud in 2023 NHL Mock Draft

The Athletic has released his latest 2023 NHL Mock Draft, and he has the Detroit Red Wings moving up to select a stud forward.

Trade Details

Red Wings get: No. 5 overall pick and No. 31 overall pick

Canadiens get: No. 9 overall pick and No. 17 overall pick

Max Bultman of The Athletic has the Red Wings trading up to select RW Matvei Michkov out of the KHL.

GM Arpon Basu drove a hard bargain — I think he was bluffing me about taking Michkov at No. 5 if he didn’t get the return he needed — but ultimately, the price was fair to move up for one of the most tantalizing talents in the draft. Giving up pick No. 17 hurts, but Michkov is the kind of dynamic scorer the Red Wings so desperately lack. There is of course risk here, and I’m doubling down on that risk by trading up. But both the Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman have long track records of taking the chance on Russian draft prospects. The three-year wait for Michkov won’t be pleasant, but the payoff thereafter should be significant. —Max Bultman

Bottom Line: Only Time Will Tell

This trade would allow the Red Wings to select RW Matvei Michkov, a highly regarded forward from the KHL. Although the Red Wings had to part with their No. 9 and No. 17 overall picks, the acquisition of Michkov brings much-needed scoring prowess to their lineup. Despite the risks involved in drafting a Russian prospect and the anticipation of a three-year wait, this move would showcase the Red Wings' willingness to take calculated chances. With the potential Michkov would bring, the Red Wings would be positioned for a significant payoff in the future.