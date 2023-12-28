The Detroit Red Wings waive goaltender Michael Hutchinson less than a month after signing him.

The Detroit Red Wings are grappling with a concerning streak, having lost nine of their last 11 games. Last night's 6-3 defeat against the Minnesota Wild further highlighted their ongoing defensive struggles. In an additional move this afternoon, the Red Wings opted to waive minor-league goaltender Michael Hutchinson, who had participated in just one game since his signing earlier this month.

Hutchinson was brought in after multiple injuries

Hutchinson joined the Red Wings due to injuries sidelining both Ville Husso and Alex Lyon. On December 23, he played well enough against the New Jersey Devils, making 33 saves on 36 shots, despite the team's 3-2 loss. His overall NHL record stands at 57-62-18, showcasing a goals-against average of 2.94 and a save percentage of .902.

The Detroit Red Wings waive Hutchinson after announcing Alex Lyon's return

As Lyon gears up to reclaim the net tomorrow, the Red Wings have opted to waive Hutchinson from their roster.

The Detroit team has reason to celebrate as Lyon, who has been consistent in his performances this season, is poised to make his return as they face off against the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Time to get back into the thick of the race

The Red Wings have dramatically fallen out of the playoff race due to their stunning decline in the standings. However, there's a silver lining for the team – ample games remain to make a strong push and reclaim a competitive position in the standings.

The upcoming game against the Predators, featuring Lyon in goal, is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM. Viewers can catch the action live on Bally Sports Detroit, while radio coverage will be available on 97.1 The Ticket.