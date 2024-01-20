Detroit Red Wings will be ‘invested’ in Detroit Lions game on Sunday

While preparing for their own game, the Detroit Red Wings will be ‘invested' in the nearby Detroit Lions game on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions secured the opportunity to host a second playoff game at Ford Field, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To help alleviate downtown Detroit's congestion, the NHL intervened by pushing back the start time of the Detroit Red Wings game at the nearby Little Caesars Arena from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interestingly, the Red Wings find themselves in a parallel situation, preparing for their own game against the Tampa Bay Lightning while keeping a watchful eye on the Lions game.

The Red Wings have plenty of Michigan natives who are Lions fans

The Red Wings feature several Michigan natives who are fans of the Lions and are happy to see their success, including the likes of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Jeff Petry, and Andrew Copp.

“It should be nice,” said Ann Arbor native Andrew Copp. “I'm a Lions fan, don't get me wrong. But I'm very happy that Michigan has already won the national championships and anything else is gravy now.”

Meanwhile, head coach Derek Lalonde, a well-known football fan, stated that he'd have loved to be able to be at Ford Field.

“No, I will not be able to run across the street,” Lalonde said. “I'm very disappointed honestly. I would have loved to have been there (Ford Field). I'm not different than anyone else. This is really exciting. But we'll be watching closely.

“Good on the league to move the game back. We'll very invested in the coaches room.”

Lalonde, a Buffalo Bills fan, said he was able to watch last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers “comfortably”.

“I will be getting updates,” said Lalonde. “The football gods absolutely landed us one the other day moving the game back. We were able to watch the game comfortably.”

The Detroit sports community is renowned for its tight-knit nature, and all four Detroit teams have a history of showing support for each other, resonating well with the fan bases. Tomorrow holds the promise of being an exceptional sports day for the Motor City.

With the potential for the Lions to advance to the NFC Championship Game and the Detroit Red Wings aiming to secure a victory against a division rival, the day is brimming with excitement.