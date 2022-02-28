Detroit reportedly a finalist to host 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have been attempting to land an NFL Draft and according to Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, Detroit is among the three finalists to host the draft in 2024.

Murphy said on Monday that it is down to Green Bay, Detroit, and Washington, DC to host the 2024 NFL Draft with a decision expected to be made by the end of March.

Here is what Lions team president Rod Wood has had to say about wanting the NFL Draft to be held in Detroit.

“First of all, it’s a centrally located market,” team president Rod Wood said back then. “It’s easy for fans to get to. I think that our airport isn’t anything but a great asset for people to get in and out of Detroit. And I think the Fox Theater would be a great location to hold the draft.

“There’s a lot of close-by venues now in downtown where we can have other draft-related events going on, and I just think the energy and the exposure for the city would be great, with everything we got going on downtown, with all four teams being there, three great venues within walking distance. It would be another thing to put Detroit back on the map to host big, national events.”

“We’re hoping to be a serious contender for the 2024 draft, and we’re still in the mix for that,” Wood said last year. “Hopefully we can bring that to Detroit, and by then everything is fully re-opened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.

“Look forward to continuing to try and win that kind of thing for the city and for the team.”

#Packers Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft. It’s between GB, Detroit and Washington, DC. They expect to hear by league meetings at end of March at the latest. — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) February 28, 2022

Nation, would you like to see the 2024 NFL Draft held in Detroit? Is this an event that you would be excited to attend in person?