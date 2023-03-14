Detroit Tigers acquire RHP Freddy Pacheco, make decision on LHP Tarik Skubal

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have claimed RHP Freddy Pacheco off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. Pacheco has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, where he will start the 2023 season with the Toledo Mud Hens. In order to make room for Pacheco on the 40-man roster, the Tigers have made the decision to place LHP Tarik Skubal on the 60-day IL.

Key Points

The Tigers announced they have acquired Freddy Pacheco from the Cardinals

Pacheco has been optioned to Triple-A

Tarik Skubal has been placed on 60-day IL

Detroit Tigers P Freddy Pacheco by the Numbers

Pacheco, who is 24, was born in Araguita, Venezuela. He has played 4 seasons of Minor League Baseball, posting the following stats:

9-13 record

152 games pitched

3.16 ERA

325 strikeouts and 131 walks in 205 innings pitched

1.22 WHIP