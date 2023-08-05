Detroit Tigers add Andrew Vasquez to active roster, demote Trey Wingenter

On Friday, we passed along the news that the Detroit Tigers had claimed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez off waivers and added him to the 40-man roster. One day later, it appears as if Vasquez will join the Tigers for today's game. According to Chris McCosky, Trey Wingenter no longer has a locker, and Vasquez is in the locker room, meaning a transaction will soon be announced.

UPDATE: The Detroit Tigers have officially optioned Wingenter to Triple-A Toledo and added Vasquez to the active roster.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:



*Following last night's game, optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Triple A Toledo

*LHP Andrew Vasquez, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia yesterday, has joined the active roster — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 5, 2023

Detroit Tigers Add Bullpen Arm

The Tigers announced on Friday that they secured Vasquez from the Philadelphia Phillies via waivers. This development results in infielder/outfielder Nick Solak being designated for assignment. Despite Vasquez's surprising assignment following the trade deadline, his impressive 2.27 ERA across 39 2/3 innings this season underscores his potential value to the Tigers' lineup.

Why it Matters

Despite the rest of his stats not reflecting the same level of control, Vasquez has demonstrated efficiency as a relief pitcher for the Phillies. The 29-year-old, now devoid of minor league alternatives, is anticipated to immediately become a part of the Tigers' main league bullpen. Having just completed slightly more than a year of big league service time, Vasquez could remain under the Tigers' authority for another five years.

Key Points

Bottom Line: Betting on the Future

The Tigers' acquisition of Andrew Vasquez not only bolsters their bullpen but also offers potential long-term benefits with the possibility of retaining Vasquez for another five years. His proven efficiency as a relief pitcher could be a game-changer for the team's future performance. Despite the unexpected nature of his designation following the trade deadline, Vasquez's addition signifies a strategic move by the Tigers to enhance their roster.