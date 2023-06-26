Detroit Tigers announce 1st rehab start date for Eduardo Rodriguez

The Detroit Tigers pitching trio of Eduardo Rodriguez, Tarik Skubal, and Alex Faedo have all missed significant time, though they are all working their way back toward a return to the Detroit lineup.

Detroit has been without Rodriguez since late May after he suffered a left index finger pulley rupture. Faedo recently underwent a procedure involving a portion of his right middle fingernail being removed, while Skubal has yet to pitch for the Tigers this season after having undergone flexor tendon surgery last August.

Rodriguez will be making his 1st rehab start soon

According to beat writer Evan Petzold, it will be Rodriguez making his 1st rehabilitation start with Triple-A Toledo later this week on Thursday. Additionally, Petzold reports that Skubal is on the verge of his 5th rehab start with the MudHens, while Faedo will be taking the mound for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps tomorrow.

Wrapping It Up: Getting all 3 pitchers back will be significant

Needless to say, getting all three arms back into the rotation would be a significant addition for the Tigers, who are still in the race for 1st place in the American League Central Division.

They have their work cut out for them as they begin a four-game set against the Texas Rangers starting tonight at Globe Life Field.