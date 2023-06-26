2 Detroit Tigers prospects invited to 2023 All-Star Futures Game

On July 8th, the 24th annual All-Star Futures Game will take place at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and two Detroit Tigers prospects will be there. On Monday evening, the rosters for the game were released, and Tigers prospects Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy made the cut.

Colt Keith

Keith, who is 21, is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization, and the No. 43 ranked prospect overall. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Keith had been promoted to Triple-A Toledo after he dominated at Double-A Erie to the tune of 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Malloy, who is the Detroit Tigers' No. 7 prospect, has also played well so far in 2023. In 265 at-bats with the Toledo Mud Hens, he is batting .264 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs while posting an OPS of .820.

All-Star Futures Game rosters

Here are the full rosters via MLB.com:

American League Team – All-Star Futures Game

Pitchers

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 29 Beeter, Clayton (NYY) R-R 6-2 220 10/9/98 Fort Worth, TX Scranton/WB RailRiders (International League/AAA) 21 Cannon, Jonathan (CWS) R-R 6-6 213 7/19/00 Alpharetta, GA Winston-Salem Dash (Carolina League/A+) 22 Cantillo, Joey (CLE) L-L 6-4 225 12/18/99 Honolulu, HI Columbus Clippers (International League/AAA) 23 Drohan, Shane (BOS) L-L 6-3 195 1/7/99 Fort Lauderdale, FL Worcester Red Sox (International League/AAA) 48 Festa, David (MIN) R-R 6-6 185 3/8/00 Verona, NJ Wichita Wind Surge (Texas League/AA) 33 Klein, Will (KC) R-R 6-5 230 11/28/99 Bloomington, IN Omaha Storm Chasers (International League/AAA) 14 Robberse, Sem (TOR) R-R 6-1 185 10/12/01 Zeist, Netherlands New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Eastern League/AA) 14 White, Owen (TEX) R-R 6-3 199 8/9/99 Mount Ulla, NC Round Rock Express (International League/AAA) 23 Zulueta, Yosver (TOR) R-R 6-1 190 1/23/98 Remedios, Cuba Buffalo Bisons (International League/AAA)

Catchers

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 1 Ford, Harry (SEA) R-R 5-10 200 2/21/03 Atlanta, GA Everett AquaSox (Northwest League/A+) 10 Quero, Edgar (LAA) S-R 5-11 170 4/6/03 Cienfuegos, Cuba Rocket City Trash Pandas (Southern League/AA) 21 Soderstrom, Tyler (OAK) L-R 6-1 200 11/24/01 Turlock, CA Las Vegas Aviators (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

Infielders

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 13 Caminero, Junior (TB) R-R 6-1 157 7/5/03 Santo Domingo, D.R. Montgomery Biscuits (Southern League/AA) 7 Holliday, Jackson (BAL) L-R 6-0 185 12/4/03 Austin, TX Aberdeen IronBirds (South Atlantic League/A+) 33 Keith, Colt (DET) L-R 6-2 211 8/14/01 Zanesville, OH Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA) 13 Malloy, Justyn-Henry (DET) R-R 6-1 212 2/19/00 New York, NY Toledo Mud Hens (International League/AAA) 7 Manzardo, Kyle (TB) L-R 6-0 205 7/18/00 Couer d’Alene, ID Durham Bulls (International League/AAA) 10 Mayer, Marcelo (BOS) L-R 6-2 188 12/12/02 Chula Vista, CA Portland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA) 9 Paris, Kyren (LAA) R-R 6-0 180 11/11/01 Oakley, CA Rocket City Trash Pandas (Southern League/AA) 3 Yorke, Nick (BOS) R-R 5-11 200 4/2/02 Newport Beach, CA Portland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA)

Outfielders

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 1 Butler, Lawrence (OAK) L-R 6-3 210 7/10/00 Burlington, NJ Midland RockHounds (Texas League/AA) 23 Clase, Jonatan (SEA) S-R 5-9 150 5/23/02 Santo Domingo, D.R. Arkansas Travelers (Texas League/AA) 1 Gilbert, Drew (HOU) L-L 5-9 195 9/27/00 St. Paul, MN Corpus Christi Hooks (Texas League/AA) 93 Jones, Spencer (NYY) L-L 6-6 225 5/14/01 Encinatas, CA Hudson Valley Renegades (South Atlantic League/A+) 18 Kjerstad, Heston (BAL) L-R 6-3 205 2/12/99 Amarillo, TX Norfolk Tides (International League/AAA)

All-Star Futures Game Coaching Staff

Coaches & Staff: Harold Reynolds (Manager); Jay Buhner (First Base Coach); Mike Cameron (Third Base Coach); Alvin Davis (Hitting Coach); Jamie Moyer (Pitching Coach); Dave Valle (Bench Coach); Max Weiner (Bullpen Coach); Michael Feliciano (Athletic Trainer); Rick Griffin (Athletic Trainer); Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)

National League Team – All-Star Futures Game

Pitchers

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Birthplace Current Team (League/Level) 25 Abel, Mick (PHI) R-R 6-5 190 8/18/01 Portland, OR Reading Fightin Phils (Eastern League/AA) 26 Harrison, Kyle (SF) R-L 6-2 200 8/12/01 San Jose, CA Sacramento River Cats (Pacific Coast League/AAA) 3 Hence, Tink (STL) R-R 6-1 185 8/6/02 Pine Bluff, AR Peoria Chiefs (Midwest League/A+) 28 Massey, J.P. (PIT) R-R 6-5 205 4/1/00 Chicago, IL Greensboro Grasshoppers (South Atlantic League/A+) 32 Misiorowski, Jacob (MIL) R-R 6-7 190 4/3/02 Blue Springs, MO Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Midwest League/A+) 20 Monteverde, Patrick (MIA) R-L 6-2 200 9/24/97 Pittsburgh, PA Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA) 88 Schwellenbach, Spencer (ATL) L-L 6-3 210 5/31/00 Saginaw, MI Augusta Green Jackets (Carolina League/A) 48 Vasil, Mike (NYM) L-R 6-5 225 3/19/00 Boston, MA Syracuse Mets (International League/AAA) 18 Whisenhunt, Carson (SF) L-L 6-3 209 10/20/00 Winston-Salem, NC Richmond Flying Squirrels (Eastern League/AA)

Catchers

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 8 Quero, Jeferson (MIL) R-R 5-11 215 10/8/02 Barquisimeto, Venezuela Biloxi Shuckers (Southern League/AA) 20 Rushing, Dalton (LAD) L-R 6-1 220 2/21/01 Memphis, TN Great Lakes Loons (Midwest League/A+)

Infielders

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 9 Bliss, Ryan (AZ) R-R 5-6 165 12/13/99 Burbank, CA Amarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/AA) 9 House, Brady (WSH) R-R 6-4 215 6/4/03 Winder, GA Wilmington Blue Rocks (South Atlantic League/A+) 11 Lawlar, Jordan (AZ) R-R 6-2 190 7/17/02 Carrollton, TX Amarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/AA) 4 Marte, Noelvi (CIN) R-R 6-0 216 10/16/01 Cotui, D.R. Chattanooga Lookouts (Eastern League/AA) 1 Merrill, Jackson (SD) L-R 6-3 195 4/19/03 Baltimore, MD Fort Wayne TinCaps (Midwest League/A+) 15 Murray Jr., B.J. (CHI) S-R 5-10 205 1/5/00 Nassau, Bahamas Tennessee Smokies (Southern League/AA) 18 Nunez, Nasim (MIA) S-R 5-9 168 8/18/00 Bronx, NY Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA) 5 Rodriguez, Endy (PIT) S-R 5-9 170 5/26/00 Santiago, D.R. Indianapolis Indians (International League/AAA)

Outfielders

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level) 11 Chourio, Jackson (MIL) R-R 6-1 165 3/11/04 Maracaibo, Venezuela Biloxi Shuckers (Southern League/AA) 13 Crawford, Justin (PHI) L-R 6-2 175 1/13/04 Phoenix, AZ Clearwater Threshers (Florida State League/A) 25 Crow-Armstrong, Pete (CHI) L-L 6-0 184 3/25/02 Sherman Oaks, CA Tennessee Smokies (Southern League/AA) 15 Fernandez, Yanquiel (COL) L-L 6-2 198 1/1/03 Havana, Cuba Hartford Yard Goats (Eastern League/AA) 5 Scott II, Victor (STL) L-L 5-10 190 2/12/01 Atlanta, GA Peoria Chiefs (Midwest League/A+) 29 Wood, James (WSH) L-R 6-6 240 9/17/02 Rockville, MD Harrisburg Senators (Eastern League/AA)

All-Star Futures Game Coaching Staff

Coaches & Staff: Raul Ibañez (Manager); Adrián Beltré (Bench Coach); Félix Hernández (Pitching Coach); Dan Otero (Quality Control Coach); Joel Piñeiro (Bullpen Coach); Jeremy Reed (Hitting Coach); Dan Wilson (Third Base Coach); Randy Winn (First Base Coach); Corey Tremble (Athletic Trainer); Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)