Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

2 Detroit Tigers prospects invited to 2023 All-Star Futures Game

By W.G. Brady
3
0

On July 8th, the 24th annual All-Star Futures Game will take place at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and two Detroit Tigers prospects will be there. On Monday evening, the rosters for the game were released, and Tigers prospects Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy made the cut.

1984 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Alex Herrera Casey Mize Tarik Skubal Freddy Pacheco Jose Alvarez Riley Greene Spencer Torkelson Matt Manning Kerry Carpenter Colt Keith Miami Marlins Roger Craig Braden Bristo Anthony Misiewicz Minnesota Twins 2023 All-Star Futures Game

Colt Keith

Keith, who is 21, is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization, and the No. 43 ranked prospect overall. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Keith had been promoted to Triple-A Toledo after he dominated at Double-A Erie to the tune of 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Malloy, who is the Detroit Tigers' No. 7 prospect, has also played well so far in 2023. In 265 at-bats with the Toledo Mud Hens, he is batting .264 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs while posting an OPS of .820.

All-Star Futures Game rosters

Here are the full rosters via MLB.com:

American League Team – All-Star Futures Game

Pitchers

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
29Beeter, Clayton (NYY)R-R6-222010/9/98Fort Worth, TXScranton/WB RailRiders (International League/AAA)
21Cannon, Jonathan (CWS)R-R6-62137/19/00Alpharetta, GAWinston-Salem Dash (Carolina League/A+)
22Cantillo, Joey (CLE)L-L6-422512/18/99Honolulu, HIColumbus Clippers (International League/AAA)
23Drohan, Shane (BOS)L-L6-31951/7/99Fort Lauderdale, FLWorcester Red Sox (International League/AAA)
48Festa, David (MIN)R-R6-61853/8/00Verona, NJWichita Wind Surge (Texas League/AA)
33Klein, Will (KC)R-R6-523011/28/99Bloomington, INOmaha Storm Chasers (International League/AAA)
14Robberse, Sem (TOR)R-R6-118510/12/01Zeist, NetherlandsNew Hampshire Fisher Cats (Eastern League/AA)
14White, Owen (TEX)R-R6-31998/9/99Mount Ulla, NCRound Rock Express (International League/AAA)
23Zulueta, Yosver (TOR)R-R6-11901/23/98Remedios, CubaBuffalo Bisons (International League/AAA)

Catchers

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
1Ford, Harry (SEA)R-R5-102002/21/03Atlanta, GAEverett AquaSox (Northwest League/A+)
10Quero, Edgar (LAA)S-R5-111704/6/03Cienfuegos, CubaRocket City Trash Pandas (Southern League/AA)
21Soderstrom, Tyler (OAK)L-R6-120011/24/01Turlock, CALas Vegas Aviators (Pacific Coast League/AAA)

Infielders

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
13Caminero, Junior (TB)R-R6-11577/5/03Santo Domingo, D.R.Montgomery Biscuits (Southern League/AA)
7Holliday, Jackson (BAL)L-R6-018512/4/03Austin, TXAberdeen IronBirds (South Atlantic League/A+)
33Keith, Colt (DET)L-R6-22118/14/01Zanesville, OHErie SeaWolves (Eastern League/AA)
13Malloy, Justyn-Henry (DET)R-R6-12122/19/00New York, NYToledo Mud Hens (International League/AAA)
7Manzardo, Kyle (TB)L-R6-02057/18/00Couer d’Alene, IDDurham Bulls (International League/AAA)
10Mayer, Marcelo (BOS)L-R6-218812/12/02Chula Vista, CAPortland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA)
9Paris, Kyren (LAA)R-R6-018011/11/01Oakley, CARocket City Trash Pandas (Southern League/AA)
3Yorke, Nick (BOS)R-R5-112004/2/02Newport Beach, CAPortland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/AA)

Outfielders

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
1Butler, Lawrence (OAK)L-R6-32107/10/00Burlington, NJMidland RockHounds (Texas League/AA)
23Clase, Jonatan (SEA)S-R5-91505/23/02Santo Domingo, D.R.Arkansas Travelers (Texas League/AA)
1Gilbert, Drew (HOU)L-L5-91959/27/00St. Paul, MNCorpus Christi Hooks (Texas League/AA)
93Jones, Spencer (NYY)L-L6-62255/14/01Encinatas, CAHudson Valley Renegades (South Atlantic League/A+)
18Kjerstad, Heston (BAL)L-R6-32052/12/99Amarillo, TXNorfolk Tides (International League/AAA)

All-Star Futures Game Coaching Staff

Coaches & Staff: Harold Reynolds (Manager); Jay Buhner (First Base Coach); Mike Cameron (Third Base Coach); Alvin Davis (Hitting Coach); Jamie Moyer (Pitching Coach); Dave Valle (Bench Coach); Max Weiner (Bullpen Coach); Michael Feliciano (Athletic Trainer); Rick Griffin (Athletic Trainer); Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)

Colt Keith Detroit Tigers MLB Top 100 Prospects

National League Team – All-Star Futures Game

Pitchers

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateBirthplaceCurrent Team (League/Level)
25Abel, Mick (PHI)R-R6-51908/18/01Portland, ORReading Fightin Phils (Eastern League/AA)
26Harrison, Kyle (SF)R-L6-22008/12/01San Jose, CASacramento River Cats (Pacific Coast League/AAA)
3Hence, Tink (STL)R-R6-11858/6/02Pine Bluff, ARPeoria Chiefs (Midwest League/A+)
28Massey, J.P. (PIT)R-R6-52054/1/00Chicago, ILGreensboro Grasshoppers (South Atlantic League/A+)
32Misiorowski, Jacob (MIL)R-R6-71904/3/02Blue Springs, MOWisconsin Timber Rattlers (Midwest League/A+)
20Monteverde, Patrick (MIA)R-L6-22009/24/97Pittsburgh, PAPensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA)
88Schwellenbach, Spencer (ATL)L-L6-32105/31/00Saginaw, MIAugusta Green Jackets (Carolina League/A)
48Vasil, Mike (NYM)L-R6-52253/19/00Boston, MASyracuse Mets (International League/AAA)
18Whisenhunt, Carson (SF)L-L6-320910/20/00Winston-Salem, NCRichmond Flying Squirrels (Eastern League/AA)

Catchers

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
8Quero, Jeferson (MIL)R-R5-1121510/8/02Barquisimeto, VenezuelaBiloxi Shuckers (Southern League/AA)
20Rushing, Dalton (LAD)L-R6-12202/21/01Memphis, TNGreat Lakes Loons (Midwest League/A+)

Infielders

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
9Bliss, Ryan (AZ)R-R5-616512/13/99Burbank, CAAmarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/AA)
9House, Brady (WSH)R-R6-42156/4/03Winder, GAWilmington Blue Rocks (South Atlantic League/A+)
11Lawlar, Jordan (AZ)R-R6-21907/17/02Carrollton, TXAmarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/AA)
4Marte, Noelvi (CIN)R-R6-021610/16/01Cotui, D.R.Chattanooga Lookouts (Eastern League/AA)
1Merrill, Jackson (SD)L-R6-31954/19/03Baltimore, MDFort Wayne TinCaps (Midwest League/A+)
15Murray Jr., B.J. (CHI)S-R5-102051/5/00Nassau, BahamasTennessee Smokies (Southern League/AA)
18Nunez, Nasim (MIA)S-R5-91688/18/00Bronx, NYPensacola Blue Wahoos (Southern League/AA)
5Rodriguez, Endy (PIT)S-R5-91705/26/00Santiago, D.R.Indianapolis Indians (International League/AAA)

Outfielders

#Player (Organization)Bats-ThrowsHTWTBirthdateHometownCurrent Team (League/Level)
11Chourio, Jackson (MIL)R-R6-11653/11/04Maracaibo, VenezuelaBiloxi Shuckers (Southern League/AA)
13Crawford, Justin (PHI)L-R6-21751/13/04Phoenix, AZClearwater Threshers (Florida State League/A)
25Crow-Armstrong, Pete (CHI)L-L6-01843/25/02Sherman Oaks, CATennessee Smokies (Southern League/AA)
15Fernandez, Yanquiel (COL)L-L6-21981/1/03Havana, CubaHartford Yard Goats (Eastern League/AA)
5Scott II, Victor (STL)L-L5-101902/12/01Atlanta, GAPeoria Chiefs (Midwest League/A+)
29Wood, James (WSH)L-R6-62409/17/02Rockville, MDHarrisburg Senators (Eastern League/AA)

All-Star Futures Game Coaching Staff

Coaches & Staff: Raul Ibañez (Manager); Adrián Beltré (Bench Coach); Félix Hernández (Pitching Coach); Dan Otero (Quality Control Coach); Joel Piñeiro (Bullpen Coach); Jeremy Reed (Hitting Coach); Dan Wilson (Third Base Coach); Randy Winn (First Base Coach); Corey Tremble (Athletic Trainer); Jake Beiting (Strength & Conditioning)

Previous article
Detroit Tigers will call up Matt Manning to start against Rangers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Tigers will call up Matt Manning to start against Rangers

Matt Manning has only made two starts for the Detroit Tigers so far this season.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.