Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves prior to series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Beginning on Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will play a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to the start of the series, the Tigers announced the following four roster moves.

– Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL (vertigo)

– Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL (right quad strain)

– Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo

– Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Toledo

Faedo was recalled so that he can start tonight’s game against the Rays.

