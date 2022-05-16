Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves prior to series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Beginning on Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will play a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Prior to the start of the series, the Tigers announced the following four roster moves.
– Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL (vertigo)
– Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL (right quad strain)
– Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo
– Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Toledo
Faedo was recalled so that he can start tonight’s game against the Rays.
