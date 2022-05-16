in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves prior to series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Alex Faedo will make the start tonight

Click to Jump to Comments

Beginning on Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will play a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to the start of the series, the Tigers announced the following four roster moves.

– Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL (vertigo)

– Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL (right quad strain)

– Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo

– Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Toledo

Faedo was recalled so that he can start tonight’s game against the Rays.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Miguel Cabrera joins elite company by hitting 600th career double [Video]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Pistons hope Rip Hamilton can bring them same luck as Ben Wallace did a year ago