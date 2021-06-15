Detroit Tigers announce trio of roster moves prior to game vs. Royals

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals in game two of their three-game series.

Prior to the game, Detroit Tigers announced a trio of roster moves including placing Matthew Boyd on the ten-day injured list.

Tigers moves: – Alex Lange (right shoulder strain) and Matt Boyd (left arm discomfort) placed on 10-day IL. Boyd still being evaluated. – Wily Peralta and Miguel Del Pozo brought up from Toledo. – Jeimer Candelario will be reinstated from IL. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 15, 2021