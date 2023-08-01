Detroit Tigers announcer Matt Shepard retweets fake Michael Lorenzen trade

We are less than five hours away from the 2023 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline, and our Detroit Tigers, as of this moment, have yet to make a move. But don't tell Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard that. As you are about to see, Shepard fell for the old fake Twitter account trick, and he retweeted a fake trade that includes Tigers pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Jose Cisnero.

As you can see below, Shepard retweeted a message from @JonPaulMorosi_ on Twitter indicating the following trade:

“Sources: Orioles finalizing deal to acquire starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and relief pitcher Jose Cisnero from the Tigers in exchange for prospects Heston Kjerstad, Jud Fabian, and Justin Armbruester”

There is one small problem with Shep's retweet: The REAL Jon Morosi on Twitter is @Jonmorosi NOT @jonpaulmorosi_ !

As the Major League Baseball Trade deadline approaches, ensuring the authenticity of the information being shared, particularly on platforms like Twitter, is crucial. Retweeting from legit insiders rather than fake accounts is vital for preserving the accuracy and integrity of the information circulating within the baseball community. Verified insiders provide reliable and timely updates about potential trades, contributing to the larger conversation about team strategies and player futures.

Bottom Line: Be Careful out there!

If someone like Matt Shepard, for instance, inadvertently retweets information from a counterfeit account, as happened with a fake Jon Morosi Twitter account, it can mislead fans, cause unwarranted speculation, and contribute to the spread of misinformation. In an era where social media plays an integral role in sports discussions and fandom, a simple double-check for account verification can go a long way in maintaining the credibility of the discourse around the MLB Trade deadline.