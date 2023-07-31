Report: Detroit Tigers to trade Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen

With the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline being just one day away, we are patiently awaiting what the Detroit Tigers will do with starting pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen. Well, according to a report from MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are ‘definitely trading' both of those pitchers.

On Monday afternoon, Nightengale tweeted out the following regarding the Tigers and the chances that they trade Rodriguez and Lorenzen before the trade deadline passes.

“The Detroit Tigers are definitely trading starters Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen, it's simply a case of seeing which team blinks first with their high price tag.”

Scott Harris is Playing Poker

Many have wondered why it is taking so long for the Tigers to trade Rodriguez and Lorenzen, but it is pretty clear that president of baseball operations Scott Harris is playing poker with the teams hoping to land a solid starting pitcher for their potential playoff run.

Bottom Line: Last-Minute Trades Could be Coming

With multiple teams being interested in both Rodriguez and Lorenzen, it is certainly in the Tigers' interest to hold out for as long as it takes for them to get the best possible return. It seems like Harris has the leverage at this point, both players may not be traded until minutes before the deadline. With that being said, only time will tell how this plays out, but if Nightengale is correct, both Rodriguez and Lorenzen's hours with the Tigers are numbered.