Detroit Tigers avoid arbitration, reach new contracts with 3 players

The Detroit Tigers avoid arbitration and re-sign a trio of players to new contracts for 2024.

The Detroit Tigers successfully avoided salary arbitration this afternoon by reaching agreements on new contracts with three players. Akil Baddoo, Tarik Skubal, and Jake Rogers have all committed to their respective deals for the upcoming 2024 MLB season, showcasing the negotiating ability of team President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

Akil Baddoo re-signs for 2024

Baddoo agreed to a contract worth $1.55 million for 2024:

Source: Akil Baddoo and the #Tigers agree on a $1.55 million contract for 2024, avoiding arbitration. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) January 11, 2024

Baddoo hit 11 home runs and 34 RBI with a batting average of .218 in 110 games played in 2023.

Tarik Skubal re-signs for 2024

LHP Tarik Skubal has agreed to a contract worth $2.65 million for 2024:

News: Tigers, Tarik Skubal agree at $2.65 million and avoid salary arbitration. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 11, 2024

Skubal had a productive season with the Tigers after returning from injury, tallying a 2.80 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP across 80.1 innings pitched.

Jake Rogers re-signs for 2024

Rogers, who was acquired by the Tigers in 2017 from the Houston Astros as part of the Justin Verlander trade, agreed to a contract worth $1.7 million for 2024:

Source: Jake Rogers and the #Tigers agree on a $1.7 million contract for 2024, avoiding arbitration. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) January 11, 2024

Rogers experienced a breakout season with the Tigers in 2023, delivering impressive numbers by hitting 21 home runs and notching 49 RBIs, all while maintaining a .730 OPS in 105 games played.

Bottom Line: Time for the next step in 2024

It's time for the Detroit Tigers to progress in their ongoing rebuilding process, and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has decided to retain the trio of players who agreed to new contracts this afternoon for the 2024 season.

Anticipate the Tigers joining this resurgence in the 2024 season under the direction of A.J. Hinch, solidifying Detroit's narrative of sports renaissance