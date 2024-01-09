10 BOLD Detroit Tigers predictions for 2024

Take a look at our 10 BOLD Detroit Tigers predictions for the upcoming 2024 MLB season! How do they align with your predictions?

Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris inherited a challenging situation from the previous Tigers GM Al Avila but has diligently worked to mend past issues and steer the franchise in a positive direction. Furthermore, manager A.J. Hinch has been retained with a new contract extension. We saw several positive signs in 2023, and there is more to look forward to in 2024. Take a look at our 10 BOLD Detroit Tigers predictions for the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

Tarik Skubal will represent the Tigers at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Skubal had a productive season with the Tigers after returning from injury, tallying a 2.80 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP across 80.1 innings pitched. Anticipate further growth from him in 2024 as he aims to solidify his role as the Tigers' ace.

Riley Greene's health holds up in 2024

Greene faced setbacks last season due to a fibula injury and a subsequent injury from an exhilarating diving catch in the outfield. As one of the Tigers' coveted players, he's committed to refining his play to prevent future injuries, ensuring he maximizes his time on the field.

Casey Mize returns better than ever

Mize missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Tigers hold him in high regard and remain optimistic that he will return to the form that once positioned him as the No. 2 overall starting pitcher at the beginning of the 2022 MLB season.

Javier Baez bounces back with more respectable numbers

Baez has faced challenges since joining the Tigers, struggling to match his hefty salary with his on-field production. However, just two years ago, he boasted a 31-home run season, acknowledging the outside criticism regarding his recent performance. Heading into 2024, he'll be fueled by a strong determination to silence his critics.

The Tigers will finish 2nd in the American League Central

With the Minnesota Twins taking a step back and the Cleveland Guardians not making significant roster additions, the Tigers find themselves in a prime position to build on their 78 wins in 2023. They could make a push toward the 87 wins Minnesota needed to secure the division.

Colt Keith makes the team out of Spring Training

Keith was selected by the Tigers as the 132nd overall pick in Round 5 of the 2020 Draft, showcasing his talent right from the start. His standout performance in 2023 earned him the honor of being named the franchise's Minor League Report Player of the Year. Expect a solid Spring Training from him, positioning him for a starting role as the Tigers kick off their 2024 season

A.J. Hinch wins American League Manager of the Year

The Tigers have been pleased with the performance of manager A.J. Hinch during his tenure with the team, leading to their decision to extend his contract. They made significant progress last season, and they're aiming to continue their rebuilding process and become a more competitive team in the American League Central Division. The good news is that Hinch, who has championship experience, is now here for the long haul.

Matt Manning enjoys a strong season

Manning faced setbacks last season, sidelined after being hit by a line drive twice, but his 3.58 ERA showed promise. In 2024, he aims to prove the Tigers made the right call drafting him 9th overall in 2016 with a standout performance.

Spencer Torkelson‘s offense explodes

Torkelson found his stride last season, demonstrating the Tigers' anticipated level of production since being drafted first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. His offensive surge from June 2023 wasn't a fluke, and he's poised to surpass his previous record of 31 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The Tigers will not start 2024 slowly

While the Tigers have faced slow beginnings in recent seasons, 2024 might mark a turnaround. Despite a 2-9 start in 2023, they managed to subsequently secure five consecutive wins, gradually improving their performance. 2024 will be the year they hit the ground running from the outset.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers are entering the 2024 MLB season with elevated expectations. Our list of 10 BOLD Detroit Tigers predictions includes the anticipation of Tarik Skubal and Spencer Torkelson's ascent as key players in baseball, positioning themselves among the best. Manager A.J. Hinch is poised to contend for A.L. Manager of the Year, aiming to lead the team to success. Furthermore, Javier Baez is expected to rebound, meeting the performance levels expected from his contract, while Riley Greene aims for a season free from injuries.

Bottom Line: How do our 10 BOLD Detroit Tigers predictions compare to yours?

The transformative impact of successful sports teams on Detroit has been evident, notably with the Detroit Lions clinching their first division win in thirty years and the Detroit Red Wings’ progress under the famed “Yzerplan”.

Anticipate the Tigers joining this resurgence in the 2024 season under the direction of A.J. Hinch, solidifying Detroit's narrative of sports renaissance