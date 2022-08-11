Detroit Tigers bringing back P Daniel Norris to make pair of starts

According to Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the team will be calling up P Daniel Norris to make a couple of starts.

Hinch told reporters on Thursday that the Tigers will purchase the contract of Norris and he will actually be their starting pitcher on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Hinch said he told Norris that he would get two starts and the rest would depend on the Tigers’ injury situation.

“I said, ‘Listen, we have a small opportunity for you to take it and run with it,’” Hinch said. “He was excited to get the call.”

He’s made three starts for Triple-A Toledo, the last of which was four innings.

“It’s been quite a year for him,” Hinch said. “He lost the strike zone early, trying to do a lot of different things and avoid hard contract or avoid home runs. He started trying to chase his own tail a little bit. When he got released and came over here, he was committed to bring over the strike zone. He’s been throwing more strikes. The slider has been pretty good, the change-up has always been good. He says his body is the best it’s felt.”

Nation, do you think Daniel Norris could end up sticking with the Tigers past the 2022 season?

