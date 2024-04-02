Detroit Tigers C Carson Kelly following 5-0 win over Mets: ‘We’re never out of it’

Detroit Tigers C Carson Kelly Hit a HUGE BOMB on Monday

After a series of close games against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers found themselves in another tight match against the New York Mets, with the game remaining scoreless for nine innings. It was in this high-pressure situation that catcher Carson Kelly decided to inject some optimism into the team.

“I was thinking about it,” Kelly said. “We’re in a zero-zero game, we’re into the ninth, we’re into the tenth. I was like, ‘Oh man, why don’t we try something new for a change, guys. Let’s mix it up and have more than just a one-run lead.'”

Carson Kelly Goes BOOM!

Kelly’s positivity paid off as he blasted a three-run home run in the tenth inning, contributing to a five-run burst that secured a 5-0 victory for the Tigers. This win marked a strong start to the season, with the Tigers going 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Late night pizza in New York City, grab a slice! 🍕 pic.twitter.com/9l5mr5sF9A — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 2, 2024

Why it matters: Resilience and Aggression

The Tigers’ resilience was on full display as they battled through a game that was scoreless for the majority of the innings.

“We just keep fighting,” Kelly stated. “We’re never out of it. We play nine innings for a reason and we don’t score in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, we still have a chance. We just continue to fight. It’s a good motto to live by: You’re never out of it.”

An Aggressive Approach

The game also highlighted the Tigers’ aggressive approach, particularly on the base paths. Despite being no-hit for the first 5.2 innings, the team didn’t shy away from taking risks. Third base coach Joey Cora‘s decision to send Kelly home from second base, although unsuccessful, was a testament to the team’s bold strategy.

“One of the things early in spring training, Joey said, ‘I’m sending you guys,'” Kelly recalled. “He means it. That’s something you love. You love having those aggressive plays. You can’t play this game scared.”

The Big Picture: A Promising Start

The Tigers’ early-season success, highlighted by their 4-0 start, is a promising sign for the team and its fans. With a combination of resilience, aggression, and a positive mindset, the Tigers are proving to be a formidable force in the league. As they continue their season, maintaining this winning mentality will be key to their pursuit of success.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers secured a 5-0 victory over the New York Mets in a game that remained scoreless for nine innings. Catcher Carson Kelly played a pivotal role, hitting a three-run home run in the tenth inning. The Tigers showcased their resilience and aggressive approach, maintaining a never-say-die attitude throughout the game.

The Bottom Line – A Team to Watch

The Detroit Tigers’ performance against the New York Mets serves as a reminder of the team’s potential. With players like Carson Kelly leading by example and a coaching staff willing to take bold risks, the Tigers are shaping up to be a team to watch this season. Their never-out-of-it attitude could very well be the driving force behind a memorable campaign.