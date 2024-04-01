A.J. Hinch Stands Up for Joey Cora Following Tigers 5-0 Win Over Mets

A.J. Hinch Stands Up for Joey Cora

In an impressive start to the season, the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak four games after a 5-0 victory against the New York Mets on Monday night. The game remained scoreless until the Tigers broke through in the top of the tenth inning, showcasing their resilience and ability to capitalize when it mattered most.

Controversial Call at Third Base

One of the game’s notable moments occurred in the sixth inning when Andy Ibáñez delivered the Tigers’ first hit, a first-pitch changeup into shallow left field. Third base coach Joey Cora made the bold decision to send Carson Kelly, who is not known for his speed, home from second base. Despite Brandon Nimmo having the ball in his glove before Kelly reached third base, Cora waved him home, resulting in Kelly being thrown out at the plate.

Brandon Nimmo makes the throw, Francisco Alvarez gets the tag and we stay scoreless! 😤 pic.twitter.com/GeEu9cQ2WA — SNY (@SNYtv) April 2, 2024

I mean … Nimmo had this ball before Kelly even touched third https://t.co/6kW1KEHy0O pic.twitter.com/2R6itHEsex — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 2, 2024

Hinch’s Defense of Cora’s Decision

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch defended Cora’s decision, emphasizing the strategic move in a tight game.

“Joey did the right thing,” Hinch said. “That’s a bang-bang play where they have to make a throw from left field. … That’s an easy send for me with two outs in a 0-0 game.”

Hinch’s support highlights the aggressive mindset the Tigers are embracing this season, perhaps taking a page from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell‘s playbook.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers secured a 5-0 victory over the New York Mets, maintaining their perfect season start. Third base coach Joey Cora‘s decision to send Carson Kelly home was a pivotal moment in the game. Manager A.J. Hinch defended Cora’s aggressive call, aligning with the team’s bold strategy.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers’ victory over the Mets not only keeps their perfect record intact but also showcases their willingness to take risks and trust in their coaching staff’s decisions. As the season progresses, this aggressive approach could become a defining characteristic of the team’s strategy.