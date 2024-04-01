Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets: Tigers starting lineup for Game 1

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets

The Detroit Tigers are off to an impressive 3-0 start this season, following a road sweep against the Chicago White Sox. Next on the agenda is a series against the New York Mets, who are currently 0-3. The first game of the series is set for tonight, and the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Here is the Tigers batting order for tonight’s game against the Mets.

Matt Vierling (CF) Andy Ibáñez (2B) Spencer Torkelson (1B) Riley Greene (RF) Mark Canha (LF) Jake Rogers (DH) Gio Urshela (3B) Javier Báez (SS) Carson Kelly (C)

On the mound, right-handed pitcher Reese Olson will be making his first start of the season for the Tigers.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

The Tigers will be looking to continue their winning streak and capitalize on the Mets’ slow start to the season. With a solid lineup and Olson on the mound, the Tigers are poised for an exciting game tonight at Citi Field. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.