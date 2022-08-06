Detroit Tigers call up decade-long minor leaguer

Sometimes, you just have to be really patient.

That may be an understatement for RHP Luis Castillo, who has spent the last 10 years in the minors.

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have called up Castillo, who will be wearing No. 54.

Castillo who is 27 years old is getting his first call-up after going 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA in the minors this season. He has 32 strikeouts and 10 walks in 34.2 innings with the Mud Hens.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple A Toledo.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

*Following last night’s game, optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple A Toledo

*Selected RHP Luis Castillo from Triple A Toledo. Castillo will wear No. 54 The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 6, 2022

