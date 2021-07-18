Detroit Tigers complete 3-game sweep over Twins to start second half of season

Sharing is caring!

It may have taken an extra day to get the second half of their season started but when they finally did, the Detroit Tigers sure did make the best of it.

After beating the Minnesota Twins 1-0 and 5-4 during their doubleheader on Saturday, the Tigers came out and dominated on Sunday on their way to a 7-0 win and a series sweep.

Up next for the Tigers, who are now 43-51 on the season, is a 4-game set at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers.

GO TIGERS!

Here is the pitching rotation for the Tigers’ upcoming series vs. the Rangers.

Miggy moved up to No. 40 on Sunday.